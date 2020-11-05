NEET 2020: Registration process for admission into MBBS, BDS begins in TS

Hyderabad: Candidates who have cleared NEET 2020 can register for admission into MBBS and BDS Courses in the colleges located in Telangana State.

The late date for the registration is 8th November.

Verification process

Due to coronavirus pandemic, application verification process will be done online. Successful NEET 2020 candidates will have to upload all certificates online.

Dr. B. Karunakar Reddy, Vice Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences said that candidates will not eligible for the admission if they did not upload their certificates.

Depending on the rank of the candidates in NEET 2020, they will get seats in the colleges.

The local or non-local status of the candidates will be decided based on the certificates uploaded.

In Telangana State, 32 medical and 13 dental colleges will admit candidates in MBBS and BDS courses.

Seats in TS

Out of 4800 MBBS seats, 1500, 2750 and 550 are in government medical colleges, non-minority colleges and minority colleges respectively.

In the state, there are 656 BDS seats in government and private dental colleges.