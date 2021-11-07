NEET 2021: Al-Ameen Mission’s 510 students qualify

Howrah: A total of 510 students of Al-Ameen Mission, a socio-academic institution based in West Bengal have cracked the recently held National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Touhid Murshid with All India Rank 472 has topped the list of candidates who have cleared the exam. He is a native of the Malda District of the state.

According to a report published in Muslim Mirror, out of 510 students, 139 candidates hail from Murshidabad and 89 from Malda, 50 from South 24 Parganas, 50 from Birbhum, 33 from North 24 Parganas, 25 from Burdwan, 24 from Nadia, 16 from Uttar Dinajpur, 15 from Dakshin Dinajpur, 13 from Howrah, 12 from Hoogly, 11 from Bankura, 10 from East Midnapore, 8 Coochbehar, 7 from West Midnapore, 3 from Kolkata, 2 from Purulia and 3 from other districts.

The institution which was founded by Nurul Islam is headquartered in Howrah. It teaches 17,000 residential students and employs more than 3000 teachers as well as non-teaching staff.

Talking to media persons, Nurul Islam said that most of the students who have cracked the examination belong to a weaker section of society. He also said that the educational institution uses ‘Zakat’ and ‘Sadaqah’ amount to nurture the talents.

Further, he urged philanthropists to extend help. Concerned persons can be contacted by dialling cellphone numbers 9433011730/9434620920.

Donations can be made online. The bank details are as follows:

Al-Ameen Mission Trust

Account Number: 3496 2894 467

IFSC: SBIN0011389

State Bank of India

Udaynarayanpur Branch

Al-Ameen Jame Masjid Trust

Account Number: 3731 2342 960

IFSC: SBIN0011389

State Bank of India

Udaynarayanpur Branch