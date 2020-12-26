NEET: Hyderabadi ‘meritorious’ student who scored zero knocks HC door

Hyderabad: A ‘meritorious’ student from Hyderabad who was awarded zero marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) knocked at the door of the Telangana Court High Court.

According to the New Indian Express report, the student who claimed that she had answered 128 questions was expecting 277 score.

Court directs NTA to produce NEET answer sheet

Responding to the petition, the court directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to produce the answer sheet of the student till January 4, 2021.

Dr Lubna Sarwath, Telangana State general secretary of the Socialist Party (India) said that earlier, an RTI was filed with the NTA seeking a copy of the student’s answer sheet. Responding to RTI, the testing agency had refused to provide the copy of answer sheet and informed that the student has not attempted any question in the exam.

She further alleged that it is not a single case, many other students too wrongly awarded zero marks in the exam.

As per the rule of NTA, students can check the physical copy of the answer sheet only by visiting its office that is located in Noida.