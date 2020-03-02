NEET, other exams: Hyderabad’s Alamgir Mosque to provide coaching

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Students of NEET and other competitive examinations can avail the facility that is being provided by Alamgir Mosque.

The mosque which is located in Shantinagar area of AC Guards decided to open its doors for the students who are preparing for various examinations.

Connect with mosque

Under the program titled ‘connect with mosque’, experts from various fields will provide training to the students.

From 2nd March, daily classes will be held after Isha prayers. Students can study in the mosque till Fajr prayers.

Separate classes will be provided to the stuidents appearing for public service examinations.

Education-cum-job campaign

President of Alamgir Masjid Committee, Syed Ata Hussain Anjum said that it is an education-cum-job campaign. It will also help students who want to study in a peaceful atmosphere.

Basha Mohiuddin, Secretary of Mosque Committee informed that classes will be provided to students of class VIII to X, intermediate and degree.