NEET PG 2021 postponed amid COVID-19 spike, new date to be announced later

New Delhi: Amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the central government on Thursday decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-Postgraduate exam. The all-India medical entrance test was scheduled to take place on April 18.

“In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Government of India has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18.

Next date to be decided after reviewing the situation later. @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/5FFzcje3iB — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021

Next date to be decided later,” Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted, adding that the decision had been taken keeping in mind the wellbeing of young medical students.

This comes amid the second wave of the pandemic being witnessed across the country. India on Wednesday registered its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over two lakh cases.

With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country’s total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases.

Taking into account the alarming figures, the government had on Wednesday cancelled CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postponed Class 12 exams.

“Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board,” the ministry said after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NEET, as well as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), had been postponed last year as well due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NEET was held in September last year amid stringent checks and protocols in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for May 3, it had been deferred twice due to Covid-19. First, it was postponed to July 26 and then to September 13.