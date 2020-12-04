Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan test COVID-19 positive amid shooting

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have tested positive for coronavirus amid shooting in Chandigarh for their upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Along with the leading cast, the director of the movie Raj Mehta has also tested positive for COVID-19, reports said.

As per a report in Filmfare, a source close to the film project told the entertainment portal that Anil, Neetu, Varun along with Raj have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that the shoot has been halted.

While the stars have not yet confirmed the same, the portal claimed that a source close to shooting informed them.

According to the latest report coming in, the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo that had commenced last month has been put on hold until Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor andm Raj Mehta are healthy again.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and other includes Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

While Maniesh recently joined them in Chandigarh, Kiara and Prajakta had jetted off along with Neetu, Varun and Anil from the private airport in Mumbai last month. Even the first look of the film was released last month featuring Varun and Kiara. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks the return of Neetu Kapoor’s seven years after featuring in Ranbir Kapoor-led comedy Besharam. The movie also marks the big-screen debut for the YouTuber Prajakta Koli.

While the news of positive COVID-19 reports is yet to be confirmed by the leading cast, we wish every a speedy recovery.