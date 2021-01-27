Neha Dhupia to star in and produce short film, Step Out

By IANS|   Updated: 27th January 2021 1:21 pm IST
Neha Dhupia to star in and produce short film, Step Out

Mumbai, Jan 27 : Actor Neha Dhupia is all set for her next project, a short film titled ‘Step Out. 

The film is a 10-minute psychological thriller that talks about various issues plaguing society. 

Neha is also donning the producer’s hat with this project. 

Talking about the film Neha tells IANS, “Step Out is a film that has an important message, which needs to be told. It is a short but a very powerful story that appealed to me instantly, not just as an actor but even as a producer. I have always wanted for Big Girl Productions to be a home for stimulating, entertaining and relevant content and Step Out is the perfect fit.” 

READ:  Youth injured as neighbour shoots at him following fight over dog

The film is directed by Hridaye Nagpal and slated to release on February 4 on Disney+Hotstar. 

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 27th January 2021 1:21 pm IST
Back to top button