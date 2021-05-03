Neha Kakkar exits from Indian Idol 12, here’s why

Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar, who was judging the ongoing singing reality show Indian Idol season 12, has been missing from the show for two weeks now. Her absence has left the loyal viewers concerned about why the singer is not shooting.

Maharashtra government has currently ordered to stop all TV and film shootings across the state due to rise in coronavirus cases. According to reports, the Indian Idol 12 team has moved to Daman from Mumbai due to partial lockdown, with a panel of new judges.

All three judges — Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya chose to excuse themselves from joining the team in Daman, owing to their other work commitments. Manoj Muntashir and Anu Malik have stepped in for Neha, Himesh, and Vishal as the judges on the show.

Neha Kakkar was celebrating her six-month anniversary and had taken a break from work to spend time with husband Rohanpreet Singh. While there is no official confirmation from the makers or the singer, her Instagram stories are revealing that she is travelling with her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Neha shared a selfie that she tested negative for coronavirus. “Right after getting our Covid negative reports.” “Khushi Dekh Rahe Hain Aap,” she wrote.

Hence, you would be missing Neha Kakkar, Vishal and Himesh in the coming episodes of Indian Idol 12.

While the contestants will continue to entertain the viewers from Daman, the audience will have to wait to see their favourite judges including Neha Kakkar on the show again.

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, through his social media, also addressed the current situation on Indian Idol 12. On Sunday, he shared a photo of himself on Instagram and wrote that he has been getting a flood of messages asking him why he was not on the show, and whether he is in good health. The musician assured fans that all was well but given he is living with his parents currently, he did not want to risk them by stepping outside. He also said that it wasn’t possible for him to stay in Daman for Indian Idol shoot. Check out his post here:

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.