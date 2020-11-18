Neha Kakkar shares photographs with caption “honeymoon diaries” – Pics inside

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar who recently tied knots with Rohanpreet Singh is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Keeping her fans updated, the singer shared the photographs with caption, “honeymoon diaries”.

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh pose for photo

In one of the pictures, Rohanpreet can be seen standing with Neha Kakkar in his arms.

Another picture shows the couple posing alongside a water bank with ‘I love you Neha’ written on sand.

Sikh wedding ceremony

It may be mentioned that the couple got married as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj.

After the marriage, the singer had changed her name on Instagram to flaunt her marital status. Neha added Mrs Singh in brackets beside her name on her verified Instagram account.