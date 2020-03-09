Neha Kakkar’s journey from 1-room house to luxurious bungalow

A+ A-

Mumbai: Famous Singer Neha Kakkar’s journey from rented one-room house to the luxurious bungalow is an inspiration for all the persons struggling in their fields to achieve goals.

Luxurious bungalow

Recently, she shared a photograph of her bungalow located in Rishikesh. She also posted a photograph of the rented house where she had spent her childhood.

Expressing her emotions, she wrote, ” This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born. In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional”.

Popular singer

It may be mentioned that the singer had sung many popular songs including, Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Hauli Hauli, Morni Banke.

She had participated in Indian Idol season 2 and later, she became a judge of the show.

On Spotify, a music streaming app, Kakkar is the most famous female artist.