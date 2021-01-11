Neha Marda prefers power yoga over gym workouts

Mumbai, Jan 11 : Actress Neha Marda says gluten-free food and intermittent fasting have worked wonders for her physique. She used the lockdown period to strengthen her immunity and also work on herself.

“I always wanted to be fit and have toned body, my agenda is not just to lose weight but to gain right amount of muscle and not to have extra body fat which keep popping out,” said Neha.

“Every individual has a different body type and things work out differently for them, be it diet or fitness regime. It is intermittent fasting and gluten-free food that worked for me to achieve my fitness goals,” she added.

She admits not being a a huge fan of gyms.

“I personally don’t use the gym, but that doesn’t mean I’m advising not to go to the gym. I believe that gym workouts are meant to tighten up the muscles but it doesn’t last long. I am not a gym person, I am a power yoga meditation person. I do a lot of cardio by myself, dancing is a hobby that keeps me very healthy and that is my mantra,” she shared.

On the work front, Neha is seen playing Shubhra in the show “Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti”. It airs on Zee TV.

