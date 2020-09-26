Nepal OM Oli calls for early adoption of int’l pact against terrorism

By Arul Louis

United Nation, Sep 25 : Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli called on Friday for the early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

He said at the high-level UN General Assembly meeting, “Nepal condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations; or other activities inflicting pain and suffering to the innocent people. We call for an early conclusion of a comprehensive convention against terrorism.”

The CCIT was proposed by India in 1996, but it has been blocked in UN negotiations due to differences on defining terrorists, with some asserting it should not apply those they claim are “freedom-fighters” to circumvent its provisions.

In his pre-recorded speech, Oli did not mention India or China or regional issues, but said, Kathmandu would be “maintaining friendly relations with its neighbours.”

He said, “Non-alignment, the five principles of peaceful coexistence, international law and norms of world peace guide Nepal’s foreign policy. We believe in ‘amity with all and enmity with none’.”

“Guided by these principles, the government of Nepal is firmly committed to safeguarding Nepal’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and maintaining friendly relations with its neighbours and all other countries in the world.” he added.

He did speak about the humanitarian situations in Libya, Syria and Yemen, and reiterated support for a two-nation solution to the Palestine-Israel issue.

Oli called for regional disarmament as part of a global effort and said the Kathmandu Process should be strengthened.

“As the host country to the UN Regional Center for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific, we underline the need to strengthen such regional approaches including the Kathmandu Process,” he said.

The Kathmandu process started in 1987 is a regional dialogue that has functioned in fits and starts to promote disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation in the region.

At the UN, Oli said, the Security Council must be reformed to make it more representative and democratic.

But he added, “The principle of sovereign equality must remain at the core of all reform initiatives.”

Calling for the full implementation of the Paris agreement on Climate Change, he warned that the melting of ice due to climate changes will cause “outburst of glacial lakes resulting in huge loss of lives and properties downstream.”

With his country emerging from years of insurgency and political turmoil, he said, “Nepal does not condone impunity in serious violations of human rights. We are fully committed to concluding the ongoing transitional justice process in line with our commitment. Concerns of the victims will be addressed.a

