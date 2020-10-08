Nepal reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases

Kathmandu, Oct 8 : Nepal reported 3,439 new coronavirus, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic hit the Himalayan country earlier this year, taking the overall infection tally to 94,253, according to the Health Ministry.

Among the new cases reported on Wednesday, 1,684 were registered in the Kathmandu Valley alone. reports The Himalayan Times.

Currently, the number of total active cases in the country has reached 25,007.

The Health Ministry had earlier recommended a lockdown if and when the active cases cross the grim 25,000 mark.

Fifteen new fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 578.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.