Nepal to waive off 7-day quarantine for tourists

Kathmandu, Oct 2 : The Nepal government has announced its decision to waive off the seven-day quarantine period for tourists from October 17 when commercial international flights will resume, the media reported.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation is working to carry out instant antigen test for Covid-19 for foreign tourists upon their arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport, The Himalayan Times reported citing an official as saying on Thursday.

“Visiting tourists who carry a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report can be allowed to walk free after carrying out the antigen test,” the official said.

On Tuesday, the Ministry had released protocols stating that foreigners would have to compulsorily stay in hotel quarantine for seven days after landing here post October 17.

“If everything goes as per plans, Nepal is fully opening up for tourism after October 17,” said the official.

Officials at the Department of Tourism has already notified the Ministry that it couldn’t issue permits to mountaineers if strict provisions, including a $5,000 Covid-19 insurance and one-week quarantine rule were applied.

Currently, Nepal’s coronavirus tally stands at 79,728 after 1,911 new infections were reported on Thursday, reports The Himalayan Times newspaper.

Also with the emergence of 11 new fatalities, the country’s death toll increased to 509.

