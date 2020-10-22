Nepotism wins in Bigg Boss, Shehzad Deol’s eviction proves it

Mumbai: The ongoing season of Bigg Boss is witnessing too many twists too early. From Toofani Seniors’ various strategies to back to back unfair decisions, many fans have voiced their dissatisfaction on social media. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol has become the second person to get evicted in the show during the surprise midweek evictions.

As news of Shehzad Deol being eliminated started doing the rounds, his fans slammed makers for being partial towards Jaan Kumar Sanu calling it as ‘nepotism wins’. Now, Jaan is safe as Gauahar Khan’s team has apparently won the task.

Shehzad Deol gets evicted

Shehzad Deol was named in the bottom three contestants on the show by host Salman Khan during the ‘Monday Ka Vaar’ episode. He was also given the status of ‘Gayab’, i.e., invisible contestant.

Following which Shehzad Deol would not become a confirmed contestant shortly in the show and also would not get the power of decision making.

After the eviction, the model and actor from Punjab, Shehzad Deol himself took to Instagram and expressed his feelings. He said: “I thought it would be a fair game, I thought I was on a two-way road, But the journey has ended too soon… One which though has given me the love and support of all of you!!! I know if it was upto you guys, I would have been inside, But it is what is, toh koi gaal nahin, zindagi kabhi fair nahi hondi (doesn’t matter, life can be unfair), But I’m here with a promise to continue entertaining you. Aapka Punjab Da Munda.”

His former co-contestant Sara Gurpal was the first contestant to be evicted wrote: “Again !!! Unfair decision !! Damn ! Life is pretty unfair but your gotta be strong.” TV actor Divya Agarwal said: “Don’t lose hope ! There are bigger n better things. This is just a show.” Television host Karan Singh Chhabra wrote: “Well played my friend @shehzaddeol !! Our geri was due in chandigarh but not so soon.”

Fans slam makers of Bigg Boss

After the unfair elimination, his fans come out in support of him and accuse the show of being unfair. One user wrote: “Yes it is totally unfair I want to see Shehzad Deol again.” Another wrote: “Biased and unfair decision. You got more votes than Jaan and Abhinav. You deserve much better. You played well. Just to save that useless Jaan, this happened. You have way more potential than some of the contestants who are still there. All the best to you for your future endeavors.”

Another fan wrote, “Nepotism wins.”