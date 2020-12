New Delhi, Dec 8 : Equity and equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net outflow of Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, showed data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday.

The net outflow stood at Rs 2,724.95 crore in October and Rs 734.40 crore in September.

The outflow had stood at Rs 4,000 crore in August. In July, the net outflows stood at Rs 2,480.35 crore.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.