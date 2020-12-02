Net worth of Ambanis will leave you surprised

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) who recently grabbed the spot in the list of top five richest persons in the world managed to expand his business so much that the net worth of his family has became $76 billion.

The Ambanis has become twice as wealthy as Asia’s second richest family, the Kwoks of Hong Kong.

During the pandemic, many billionaire across the world suffered losses whereas, Ambanis managed to keep the title of Asia’s richest family.

Recently, Mukesh Ambani raised capital for Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Following is the list of top 10 richest families of the Asia.

Ambani ($76 billion) Kwok ($33 billion) Chearavanont ($31.7 billion) Hartono ($31.3 billion) Lee ($26.6 billion) Yoovidhya ($24.2 billion) Cheng ($22.6 billion) Mistry ($22.0 billion) Pao/Woo ($20.2 billion) Sy ($19.7 billion)

It may be mentioned that the list excluded first-generation wealth.

The total valuation of families who are on the list of the top 20 richest families in Asia is $463 billion.

Apart from Ambanis, two more Indian families are on the list. Mistry family is at eighth position whereas the Hinduja family holds 16th spot.