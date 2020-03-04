menu
search
4 Mar 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Net worth of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan may surprise you

Posted by Sameer Published: March 04, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Net worth of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan may surprise you

Mumbai: Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are among the high net worth individuals. They earn by playing a role in the movies, brand endorsement fees, etc.

Shah Rukh Khan

As per a media report, in 2020, the net worth of SRK is estimated to be over Rs. 5100 crore.

The estimation is based on various factors including his brand endorsement fee of Rs. 22 crore, average per movie payment of around 80 crore, personal investment of Rs. 930 crore. He also owns luxury cars worth Rs. 31 crore.

Salman Khan

The net worth of Salman Khan is estimated to be Rs. 1861 crore.

The estimation is based on his brand endorsement fee of Rs. 6 crore, average per movie payment of Rs. 70-75 crore and personal investment of Rs. 114 crore, fee per TV appear of Rs. 6 crore.

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved