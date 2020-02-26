Netanyahu mourns ex-Egyptian president Mubarak’s death

A+ A-

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the death of his “personal friend”, Egypt’s former President Hosni Mubarak.

“On behalf of the citizens of Israel and on behalf of the Israeli government, I would like to express deep sorrow on the passing of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak,” Netanyahu said in a video statement, Xinhua reported.

He offered his condolences to Mubarak’s family, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and the Egyptian people.

Netanyahu eulogized Mubarak as a leader “who led his people to peace and security, to peace with Israel”, adding they met “many times”.

Mubarak died on Tuesday at the age of 91. He had served as Egyptian president for nearly 30 years until he resigned as a result of mass protests that erupted in the country in 2011.

He was jailed for years on charges of corruption and killing protesters, but was freed in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges.

Egypt is one of a few Arab countries, with which Israel has formal ties. The two countries signed a peace treaty in 1979.