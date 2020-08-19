Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s talk show ‘Patriot Act’

Washington D.C: Video streaming platform Netflix cancelled the talk show ‘Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj’ after two years and 39 episodes, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

The chat show host, Hasan Minhaj, made an official announcement on Tuesday explaining that the talk show has come to an end.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “What a run. Patriot Act has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game.”

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s final episode aired June 26. Netflix picked up the show in 2018 with a 32-episode order, then extended it by seven more instalments earlier this year. The 39 episodes ran over six cycles.

