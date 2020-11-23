Netflix series A Suitable Boy: Temple kissing scenes trigger netizens’ reactions

Bhopal: Temple kissing scenes in Netflix series A Suitable Boy triggered netizens’ reactions. They started urging all Indians to boycott the over-the-top content platform.
The six-part Netflix series has been directed by renowned filmmaker Mira Nair, who is known for her critically-acclaimed films such as “Salaam Bombay”, “Monsoon Wedding” and “The Namesake”.
Reacting over the temple kissing scenes, one of the Twitterati wrote, “How can they show kissing inside the temple… This is totally against our culture”.
Another person wrote, ” How dare @NetflixIndia showed this disgraceful act??
Is this for what temples are there?? Shameful!!”.
BJYM
BJYM national secretary Gaurav Tiwari informed that he had submitted a memorandum to Rewa SP Rakesh Kumar Singh on Saturday demanding an apology from Netflix and makers of the series and removal of “objectionable scenes”.
“Parts of the series were filmed in Maheshwar town in Madhya Pradesh. The kissing scene inside the temple has hurt our sentiments,” Tiwari claimed.
Probe against temple kissing scenes of Netflix series A Suitable Boy
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the state police have been asked to examine Netflix series A Suitable Boy to check if kissing scenes in it were filmed in a temple and if it hurt religious sentiments.
“Netflix series A Suitable Boy was released on an OTT media platform. Kissing scenes were filmed inside a temple with bhajans being sung in the background. I consider it objectionable. I think this hurt feelings,” Mishra said in a video statement on Sunday.
“I have directed police to examine the series and determine what action can be taken against the producer and director of this series,” the minister added.