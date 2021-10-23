Netizens accuse Akshay Kumar of hurting religious sentiments, #BoycottOMG2 trends

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known for pulling off multiple projects in a quick time, on Saturday announced a new project ‘Oh My God 2’. The actor shared the first poster of the film on Instagram in which he can be seen donning Lord Shiva’s avatar.

‘Rakh vishwas, tu hai shiv ka das’ written on the poster. Sharing the poster Akshay Kumar wrote, “’Karta kare na kar sake shiv kare so hoye’. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev.”

Oh My God 2 poster

Akshay Kumar receives criticism

The poster and movie are not going well with many. While several of his fans are excited about the project, the announcement has irked a section of netizens who are alleging that the poster is hurting their religious sentiments.

It is to be noted that the first instalment of the movie which was released in 2012 too was under controversial soup given the threats and accusations by many people who alleged that the film has several dialogues and scenes which are objectionable and hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Akshay played the role of Lord Krishna in OMG 1.

It was also alleged that the dialogues have been spoken against the gods and goddesses of the Hindu religion.

However, OMG starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles managed to release and earned decent numbers at the box office.

#BoycottOMG2 trends

Now, many social media users are accusing Akshay Kumar of hurting their religious sentiments by playing Lord Shiva. #BoycottOMG2 has been trending on Twitter. One user wrote, “We should discourage this culture of making fun of Hindu gods. Therefore with due respect to my religion and faith, I want to call out for #boycottOMG2.”

Another wrote, “How can be a Canadian citizen portrayed as Lord shiva. My sentiments are hurt. #boycottOMG2.”

The first movie OMG was insulting towards Hinduism. #OMG2 should not be made. Bollywood wants to earn money ridiculing our gods. #boycottOMG2 https://t.co/c2mehGNJY4 — IndianBlogger (@In_Blogger) October 23, 2021

Excuse me!!!! A Canadian portrayed as Bhagwan Shiva ji??? .. My sentiments are hurt.. as a proud hindu I ask everyone to #boycottOMG2 https://t.co/0WjDAQK1yq — Kushal Kriplani (@krazzykushal) October 23, 2021

I am a Hindu and my Sentiments are still hurt by the First Part and I won't tolerate this Hinduphobia for the 2nd Time. I urge all my Hindu Brothers and Sisters to boycott this Opportunist. #BoycottOMG2 https://t.co/enEN7afp3T — 🏹 (@Introvert_101_) October 23, 2021

We should discourage this culture of making fun of Hindu gods. Therefore with due respect to my religion and faith I want to call out for #boycottOMG2 — Nidhi Yadav (@nidhi7u) October 23, 2021

These bollywoodias should be stopped from playing hindu gods and goddesses. #boycottOMG2 https://t.co/vID0lQwC2i — नितिन शर्मा / Nitin Sharma (@Being_Servant) October 23, 2021

How can be a Canadian citizen portrayed as Lord shiva.

My sentiments are hurt.#boycottOMG2 https://t.co/H6DeqjI1X6 — দিলু গোয়ালা 🏹🏹🏹 (@iamdilugowala) October 23, 2021

And this is what I was having fear for,



We don't need such kind of Films, and we have never asked for such



LET'S START BOYCOTT#boycottOMG2 https://t.co/Yaf78yqBQz — Hindvi SWARAJYA 🚩🧡 (@SwarajyaHind) October 23, 2021

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. The shooting for the social comedy film reportedly went on floor in September in Mumbai. Pankaj Tripathi began shooting for his portion of the movie and was to be joined by Akshay in October.