Netizens call Kiara Advani ‘shameless lady’ because of THIS video

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is making headlines since past couple of days for all the wrong reasons. The actress, who recently completed seven years in the industry, fell prey to social media trolls after a very small clip of her went viral.

Kiara Advani received huge flak from the netizens for making an elderly guard open the car’s door for her. The incident took place a few days ago when Kiara went to see her rumoured beau, actor Siddharth Malhotra.

In the video, an elderly guard is seen opening the car’s door and salutes the actress. Soon after the clip was shared on Instagram, users attacked Kiara and slammed her for not opening the door herself.

One user wrote, “@kiaraaliaadvani are you serious? Do you have any shame left? Look at that old person, he might be double or triple your age. This behavior is so arrogant rude and disrespectful. Would you ever ask your grandfather to open door for you? Money and fame are temporary but a strong character is going to be permanent!”

“Couldn’t you open the door yourself? That man is your father’s age!” The third user wrote, “Where do such people come from? Imagine getting saluted by someone who’s your father’s age.”

However, a section of social media users supported her adding that it’s his job and also requested the trollers to respect the actress’ privacy.

Watch the video below:

On the professional front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan in the male lead. The film is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is another project lined up for Kiara. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in crucial roles.