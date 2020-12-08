Never letting guard down: Delhi Police ramps up checking at entry points

New Delhi, Dec 8 : In the wake of proposed Bharat Bandh, the Delhi Police on Tuesday intensified its vigil at various entry points into the national capital.

Barricades were put up at multiple check posts that have been put up to stagger entry of vehicles in the capital. There is special focus on vehicles with Punjab and Haryana registration numbers.

The Delhi Police along with paramilitary platoons were seen guarding various check posts into the capital. Senior police officers were present to supervise the security arrangements.

The city police force has already made it clear that no disruption on the roads or forcefully stopping of vehicles would be allowed.

“Those seen disrupting normal life will be strongly dealt with, as per law. Delhi Police appeals to everybody not to disrupt life of common citizens and residents of Delhi. Delhi Police has made adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of people on roads for proposed Bharat Bandh,” said Eish Singhal PRO Delhi Police.

In New Delhi district prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC has been imposed. All vehicles entering the district which has prominent government offices and parliament building are being checked with multiple barricading in place at every entry point leading up to the district.

Farmers had made their intentions clear about the new farm legislations on the very next morning when the bills were passed by Parliament, when a tractor was burnt close to the India Gate in the heart of the capital. A large part of the agrarian community feels the new laws will ruin their livelihood.

“We have not lowered our guard since the day the farmers agitation started on November 26,” said a senior police officer about the day when thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana interiors started gathering at the Delhi borders.

“We have already put multiple barricades at all entry points of the New Delhi district. If we see a vehicle from border states like Punjab and Haryana we are verifying if they have genuine reasons to be in the city or are protesters,” said a senior police officer.

The Delhi Police has also appealed to people not to block roads in the wake of Bharat Bandh and disrupt normal functioning and movement of people.

Delhi Police has also issued traffic advisory for smooth movement of vehicles and commuters.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda and Dhansa borders are closed. The National Highway-44 has also been closed on both sides.

So those travelling are suggested to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders.

Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road,” the Delhi Traffic police said.

Available Open Borders to Haryana are Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

However, the Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers and Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic, it said.

The NH8 is also open on Tuesday during Bharat Bandh. DND connecting Noida with Delhi is also open. Traffic is normal at Karnal Bypass, the road that leads to Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu Border where the farmers are protesting for last 13 days against the new agricultural laws of the Central government

The Ghazipur border on on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised by Delhi Traffic Police to avoid NH 24 for entering Delhi and use Apsara, Bhopra, DND for coming to Delhi.

The Delhi Police is also working in close coordination with the police of bordering states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to maintain better coordinated efforts throughout the day in the wake of the call given for nation-wide shutdown from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.