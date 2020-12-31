New Asus laptop with 11th gen Intel chip launched

Beijing, Dec 31 : Taiwanese electronics giant Asus has launched a new fashionable metal gradient laptop ‘Adolbook13 2021’ in China.

The laptop is priced at 4,999 yuan and it is only available from the company’s Jingdon Official flagship store, reports Gizchina.

The Adolbook13 2021 features a 13.3-inch display with an FHD resolution of 1080p and has a screen ratio of up to 88 per cent.

It is a compact notebook PC powered by the latest 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor.

The processor is paired with 16GB memory while there is 512GB M.2 SSD onboard.

In terms of design, the Asus Adoolbook13 2021 features a 3D metal printing technology. According to Asus, this comes to create a psychedelic ocean colour with gradient metal.

The laptop is TUV Rheinland certified and also packs Harman Kardon stereo speakers.

The laptop features a 3.5mm headphone jack, an SD card reader, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI video out port, a USB 3.1 port and a USB-C port.

Moreover, the device is quite lightweight with just 1.19 kg and is 13.9mm thick.

