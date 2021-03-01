New CG Shahid Alam arrived in Jeddah

By Irfan Mohammed

Jeddah: Young diplomat Mohammed Shahid Alam has arrived in Saudi Arabia and will officially assume charge as the Consul General of India in Jeddah shortly after completing quarantine protocols.

Alam arrived in Jeddah after serving in the Gulf division in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. His predecessor Noor Rahman Sheikh left after his transfer to New Delhi in July last year.

Prior to Sahid Alam, Dr. Sadre Alam, a diplomat at Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva was transferred to Jeddah but for some administrative reasons his posting was canceled and Shahid is being posted.

The 41-year-old Shahid Alam, hailing from Jarkhand, had worked earlier in Jeddah as consul for Haj where he handled Haj operations effectively. He also served in Indian missions in Abu Dhabi and Cairo.

Unlike other officers, Shahid tries to maintain a low-profile yet being available to all the NRIs round-the-clock. He became dear to all with his simplicity and the way he works at the grassroots level.