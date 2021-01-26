New chapter opens in Afghanistan-US ties: Ghani

Kabul, Jan 26 : Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that a new chapter has opened in the relations between Washington and Kabul, adding that the US sees the South Asian nation as a fundamental partner.

“A new chapter has been opened in our ties with our main partner the US and it will continue,” TOLO News quoted President Ghani as saying at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

“Our relations will be at the level of government-to-government.”

Ghani stressed that the US is reviewing the agreement it signed with the Taliban, and, after a review, the government will consult Kabul on finding a joint roadmap for the deal.

“A quick review of the US’ deal with the Taliban will be done by the National Security council and then a fundamental consultation will be done with us,” Ghani said.

The President’s comments come after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib last week during which he conveyed Washington’s commitment to the the two nations’ partnership and to peace for “all the people of Afghanistan”.

Sullivan added that the US will “support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort, which will aim to help the two sides achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent ceasefire”.

Sullivan also made clear the US’s intention to review the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement, including to assess whether the Taliban was living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders, the statement said.

But a Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told TOLO News that they remain committed to the agreement and that the group will cooperate if the US means collecting information about the deal by reviewing it.

“We are firm on the commitment we have made in the agreement… And we call on the other side to stay firm on its commitments,” Naeem said.

