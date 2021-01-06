New Covid case outnumber recoveries in AP, tally reaches 88.3 lakh

By IANS|   Published: 6th January 2021 6:43 am IST
Amaravati, Jan 5 : Andhra Pradesh registered 377 new Covid cases, increasing the state’s tally to 88.3 lakh, even as 278 more patients recovered from the virus on Tuesday.

Chittoor district accounted for the highest number (82) of cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Krishna (66), Guntur (60), Visakhapatnam (41) and West Godavari (27).

Among other places, East Godavari and Kadapa (21 each), Nellore (17), Anantapur and Srikakulam (11 each), Vizianagaram (9), Prakasam (6) and Kurnool (5).

With the addition of new cases, East Godavari continues to be the district which has seen the highest number of infections at more than 1.23 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 7.33 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.87 per cent.

Meanwhile, four more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s Covid death toll to 7,122.

With 278 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.73 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

With 51,420 more tests, the total number of Covid tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.2 crore on Tuesday.

