New Covid cases again cross 4,000 mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru, March 31 : For the first time in five months, Karnataka’s new daily Covid tally crossed the 4,000 mark, with 2,928 of them in Bengaluru Urban district only, as per the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

“With 4,225 new cases registered on Tuesday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 9,97,004, including 28,248 active cases, while 9,56,170 recovered, with 1,492 during the last 24 hours,” it said.

There were 26 new fatalities, including 18 in Bengaluru, two each in Kalaburagi and Tumakur and one each in Chikkamagalur, Kolar, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, taking the state’s death toll to 12,567.

As the virus epicentre, Bengaluru registered 2,928 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 4,34,827, including 19,613 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,10,594, with 879 patients discharged during the day.

Of the 266 Covid patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 126 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 25 in Kalaburagi, 12 in Bidar and 11 each in Hassan and Mandya, while the rest are in the remaining 26 districts across the state.

Out of 1,08,568 tests conducted across the state during the day, 7,536 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,01,132 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day shot up to 3.89 per cent and fatality rate across the state was 0.61 per cent on Tuesday,” the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 60,520 people were vaccinated, comprising 39,122 senior citizens, 16,439 with comorbid conditions, 2,740 healthcare workers and 2,219 frontline warriors.

Cumulatively, 37,20,850 people have received the jab across the state since the vaccine drive was launched on January 16.

–IANS

fb/vd