New Covid strain enters Maha, 8 UK returnees test positive

Mumbai, Jan 4 : The Maharashtra health department went into a tizzy as 8 passengers who recently returned from the UK were found infected with the new strain of Covid, officials said here on Monday.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope made the grim announcement: “8 passengers returned from UK have been found positive for the new strain of Covid. 5 are from Mumbai and 2 from Mira Road and Bhayander towns in Thane and 1 from Pune.”

The minister said that the process of contact tracing of these persons is underway, besides new protocols for their treatment even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conducted a review meeting of the situation.

