New mommy Anushka Sharma resumes work , what’s her next project?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Wednesday bounced back to work after welcoming her first child Vamika with cricketer Virat Kohli in January. The ‘Phillauri’ actress was papped while entering the set in Mumbai today morning.

Ahead of her daughter’s birth, Anushka had announced that she will return to work in May. However, she was seen shooting for an advertisement on Wednesday.

In the viral pictures on social media, the new mommy Anushka Sharma looked super fit and gorgeous in a beige top, loose fitted denims and a safety mask on her face.

Anushka Sharma returns to work

After announcing her pregnancy last year the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had revealed her future plans. She had told a leading daily, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”

Anushka recently returned from Ahmedabad where she and daughter Vamika had accompanied Virat for the India-England series. Their pictures from airport Ahmedabad airport had gone viral where Anushka was seen holding baby Vamika and Virat was seen taking care of their luggage.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Zero, romancing Shah Rukh Khan which was released in 2018. However, the actress has not announced any film yet. And now she has bounced back on sets, she is expected make some announcements soon too.