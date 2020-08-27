New monsoon spell begins in Karachi

Karachi, Aug 27 : Karachi neighbourhoods reported light to heavy showers on Thursday as a new spell of monsoon began in the city.

Several of the city’s major roads witnessed severe traffic jams, while many areas also experienced power outages, reports Dawn news.

According to data released by the Met Department, the heaviest spell was witnessed in the PAF Masroor Base area, where 22 mm of rain was recorded.

According to the Met Office, the city will continue to receive rain until Thursday night.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Suhail Rajpput has urged people not to leave their homes.

Videos on social media showed roads inundated with water and some residents reported rainwater entering houses.

Vehicles could be seen submerged as rain continued to lash the city.

According to Radio Pakistan, a relief and rescue operation by the Sindh Rangers is underway.

The death toll from rain-related incidents on Thursday reached 11 after rescue services recovered five more bodies on Wednesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.