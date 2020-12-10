New Parliament building will be a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM

New Delhi, Dec 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the new Parliament building will be a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat and that the aspirations of 21st century India will be fulfilled in the new building.

The Prime Minister expressed his views while laying the foundation stone of new Parliament building which is proposed to be completed in 2022 when the country will celebrate the 75th year of Independence.

“If the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the creation of a self-reliant India. The new Parliament building will be symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said the Prime Minister while addressing members of Parliament and other dignitaries present in the event at the Parliament House premises.

“If work is done to fulfil the needs of the country in the old Parliament House, then the aspirations of 21st century India will be fulfilled in the new building.”

Continuing his speech with a vision of making “India as mother of democracy” for the world, the Prime Minister said the world has been witnessing India in achieving success in the 21st Century.

The Prime Minister appealed to citizens to give their best to make India gain the highest honours in the 21st Century.

Noting that the existing Parliament building was constructed 93 years ago, the Prime Minister

said that the new Parliament building is the mixture of the new and the old.

“This is need of the 21st Century India to construct a new Parliament building. The new building will improve the efficiency of parliamentarians as it will be equipped with modern infrastructure.”

He also said that every parliamentarian will have to be more dedicated to service to make the new Parliament building a temple with their conduct, thought and behaviour.

The new Parliament building will be built in an area of 64,500 sq metre at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

The new Parliament building has been designed by HCP Design and Management Pvt Ltd Ahmedabad and the construction would be carried out by Tata Projects Ltd, keeping the needs and requirements for the next 100 years in mind.

The building is to be equipped with all modern audio visual communication facilities and data network systems.

Each Member of Parliament would also be provided with a 40 square metre office space in the redeveloped Shram Shakti Bhawan, construction for which is slated to be completed by 2024.

The building will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber with an option to increase to 1,224 members during Joint Sessions. Similarly, the Rajya Sabha Chamber would have a seating capacity of 384 members.

