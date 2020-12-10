New Parliament building will be a symbol of self-reliant India: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the new Parliament building will be a symbol of a self-reliant India and a centre for fulfilling hopes and aspirations of all Indians.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said the foundation stone laying for the new Parliament building is a golden day in the country’s history.

“The new Parliament House will be a symbol of self-reliant India, which will become the centre for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

नया संसद भवन आत्मनिर्भर भारत का प्रतीक होगा जो देशवासियों की आशाओं और आकाँक्षाओं को पूर्ण करने का केंद्र बनेगा।



मोदी सरकार देश के गरीब व वंचित वर्ग को सशक्त करने में पूरी निष्ठा व समर्पण से जुटी है और यह नया संसद भवन हमारे इस संकल्प को चरितार्थ करने का साक्षी बनेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

He said the Modi government is engaged in full devotion and dedication in empowering the poor and deprived sections of the country and the new Parliament House will be a witness to its commitment to this resolution.

“The laying of the foundation stone of the new Parliament House is a golden day in our history, I congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on this glorious occasion.

नये संसद भवन का शिलान्यास हमारे इतिहास का एक स्वर्णिम दिन है, मैं इस गौरवपूर्ण अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को बधाई देता हूँ।



संसद भवन हमारे लोकतंत्र का आस्था केंद्र है, जो हमें स्वतंत्रता के मूल्य व उसके संघर्ष की याद दिलाता है और राष्ट्रसेवा के लिए प्रेरित भी करता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

“Parliament House is the centre of our faith in democracy, which reminds us of the value of freedom and its struggle and also motivates us for national service,” he said in another tweet.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on Thursday and described the event as a “milestone in India’s democratic history”, asserting that if the old Parliament House gave direction to the country post-independence, the new one would be a witness to the making of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Source: PTI