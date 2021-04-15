New ration cards, aasara pensions will be issued soon: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana K.Tarakarama Rao, while participating in the developmental programmes in Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar districts, said that those eligible will get new ration cards and aasara pension.

Accompanying him on this occasion were state minister Srinivas Reddy, former minister and TRS assembly member Laxma Reddy and others.

KTR said after the formation of Telangana State every sector is progressing on a fast track. He advised the opposition and the people of the state to note the difference before and after the formation of the Telangana.

He added that during the Congress and Telugu Desam regime there was a warlike crisis to obtain the pension while the TRS government is giving pension to 40 lakh persons in the state and very soon the government will issue new ration cards and aasara pensions to eligible persons.

KTR said in the past, there was electricity cuts in the month of April and May but since Telangana Rashtra Samiti has formed government in the state, 24 hours electricity is provided.

He also lauded the efforts of Laxma Reddy in setting up of IT centers in Jadcherla which will be a boon in the development of the district. He said chief minister KCR is working on a vision to develop the rural and urban areas of the state.

Highlighting the other schemes, KTR said that in order to eradicate illiteracy the state government has set up residential schools in which 1.25 lakh is spent on every student while those who pursue higher studies get fee reimbursement. In view of the covid-19 crisis, Rs.2000 as a grant and 25 kgs of rice per month is given to the private school teachers by the state government.