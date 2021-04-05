New road-under-bridge at Hitec City inaugurated; to ease traffic in IT corridor

Hyderabad: State urban development minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated a new road under bridge (RUB) developed under the state road development project (SRDP) at Hitec City.

Constructed at a cost of 66.59 crore by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the new RUB near Hitec City railway station is 410 meters in length and 20.6 meters in width. It also comes with a 9-metre bi-directional carriageway including that of approaches.

This is expected to facilitate the free flow of traffic from Hitec City to Kukatpally, the busiest route of the IT corridor.

“Various flyovers and underpasses constructed and opened to traffic under SRDP Phase one in places like Bio Diversity, Mind Space, Ayyappa Society and Rajiv Gandhi junctions have given fruitful results by significantly easing traffic in this corridor,” KTR said, speaking at the occasion.

MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated the Road Under Bridge (RUB) developed under #SRDP at HITEC City Railway Station today. @GHMCOnline constructed the RUB at a cost of Rs 66.59 Crores. The 410 metres RUB is built to facilitate free flow of traffic between HITEC City to Kukatpally. pic.twitter.com/rcWXAF1xFi — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 5, 2021

As many as 18 SRDP projects of worth Rs 1,010 crore have reached its completion so far.

State minister for Labour Ch Malla Reddy, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilakshmi, MLA Krishna Rao, MLC Naveen Rao and other officials attended the inauguration.