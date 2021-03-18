New Rs 1450 Cr drinking water project for Hyderabad at Sunkesula

Hyderabad: In order to meet the drinking water needs of the city, the Telangana government is planning to undertake a new project to bring water from Sunkesula near Nagarjuna Sagar to Hyderabad. The estimated cost of this project is Rs.1,450 crore.

Announcing the same while presenting the budget for 2021-22, state finance minister T. Harish Rao said that an amount of Rs.725 crore is proposed for the project to be constructed in Sunkesula. This project is being considered taking into account the future drinking water needs of Hyderabad.

On Thursday, Harish Rao during the ongoing budget session said that the government is providing 20,000 litres of safe drinking water free of cost to every household. “This has reduced the burden of water bills on the poor and middle-class people. An amount of Rs.250 crore is proposed in this budget for the supply of free drinking water,” he added.

Moreover, the state government has also proposed to allot Rs 250 crore to provide drinking water to the newly formed colonies within the outer ring road. Harish Rao stated that another Rs 250 crore has also been proposed to be taken up as assistance to the Warangal Municipal Corporation.

In its overview for Hyderabad, the state government has also proposed to allot Rs 200 crore for the restoration and beautification of the Musi river front in the city. Moreover, the state has also proposed to allot Rs 1,000 crore for the Metro Rail project 2021-22.

During his speech, Harish also also mentioned that nine flyovers, and four under-passes and three road over bridges (RoB)s have been completed in the city. During the lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic period, construction of flyovers, 300 kms of roads and 29 link roads were completed at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, he informed.