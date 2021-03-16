New UAE envoy in Mumbai meets Maha Governor

Mumbai, March 16 : The newly appointed Consul-General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Mumbai, Abdulla Husein Salman M. Almarzooqi called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here on Tuesday.

Welcoming Almarzooqi, Koshyari said that the UAE is the 10th biggest FDI source for India and this country welcomes investments in realty and infra sectors.

He pointed out how 3.50 million Indians living in the UAE were serving as a link between the two nations.

On his part, Almarzooqi said that the India-UAE relations have been at their peak since the three visits by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that he would endeavour to further boost trade and bilateral ties by engaging with the business and industry leaders here.

The new envoy to the country’s commercial capital informed the Governor that many UAE nationals regularly travel to Mumbai for medical treatment and expressed gratitude to the Indian authorities for facilitating their medical visas.

