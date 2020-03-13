New Urdu grooming platform launched at MANUU

A+ A-

Daneesh Majid

Hyderabad: The Urdu Department of Maulana Azad National Urdu University has launched an initiative to bring out and hone the writing talents among students.

This was stated by note award winning short story writer Beg Ehsas who was also the professor and head of the Depart of Urdu at the University of Hyderabad until recently.

He was speaking after inaugurating Bazm-e-Adab, a praiseworthy attempt by the Department Urdu at Maulana Azad National Urdu University. Dr Feroze Alam is said to be initiator of the move which was supported by Prof. Naseemuddin Farees, Head of the Department. Prof Farees would also be the chairman of the group.“To learn writing one has to learn to read a lot. Trying out any genre of writing our students carefully read the established writers in that form first. This will help in understanding the style and also imbibe that in their own writing. To become a successful writer or poet one has to have deep reading and practice of writing,” said Professor Baig after being introduced by Prof Farooq Bakshi.

Prof Farees gave the welcome address at School of Languages Linguistic and Indology’s auditorium where the function was held.

Attendees at the Bazm-e-Adab inauguration

The Bazm-e-Adab’s supervisor and Assistant Professor of Urdu Firoze Alam stressed, “Rather than just learning about literary figures like Ghalib and Qurratulain Hyder, there should be an environment outside the classroom to further discuss their works.”

With Urdu not only being a language but culture within itself, B-e-A will be an extra-curricular avenue to learn the finer nuances of writing and presenting both fiction and poetry. The group seeks to emphasize the all-around development of students in learning along with reciting and critically analyzing the rich corpus of Urdu literature.

“If a student wants to grasp the art of writing fiction, he or she will hone this craft by getting guidance as to which renowned works should be read as examples of fictional prose. Through the bazm, he or she will also learn the structures of different types of writing too,” he added.

Alongside Dr. Shams-ul-Huda Daryabadi’s address, Salmaan Faarsi, Mohammed Shibli Azad, Mohammed Tufail, Usman Ghani, Mohammed Riyaz, Hafeez-ul-Rahman, Aejaz Ahmed, Irshad Ali, Mohammed Tayyab, Shiekh, Asma Imroz and Mohammed Basheer presented their papers on poetry.