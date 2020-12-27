New Yemeni power-sharing govt sworn-in in Saudi Arabia

Aden, Dec 27 : Yemen’s new power-sharing government was sworn in before the country’s internationally-recognised President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi on Saturday, a government official has confirmed here.

Twenty-three of the 24 appointed ministers attended the swearing in ceremony and took oath before Hadi in his temporary presidential office in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh on Saturday, the official told Xinhua news agency on the condition of anonymity.

Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik attended the swearing in ceremony and held a meeting with Hadi.

Hadi “urged the new power-sharing government to find urgent solutions to the country’s economic situation and alleviate the suffering of citizens in the government-controlled provinces”, the official added.

All members of the new power-sharing government, along with the Prime Minister, will return to Yemeni southern port city of Aden in the upcoming days, according to the official.

Last week, Hadi issued a decree to form a new power-sharing government led by Maeen Abdulmalik in Yemen, a move that received regional and international welcome.

The new government consisted of 24 ministerial portfolios, divided equally between the northern and southern provinces in Yemen, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and other political parties.

The new Yemeni government was established in accordance with the terms of the Riyadh Peace Agreement jointly signed in November last year between the Yemeni government and the STC’s leaders.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia persuaded the STC and the Yemeni government to hold reconciliation talks, which succeeded in reaching a deal to form a new technocratic cabinet of no more than 24 ministers.

But numerous obstacles have stood in the way of implementing the deal, which excluded the Houthi militia who are still controlling the capital Sanaa and other northern provinces of the war-torn Arab country.

The impoverished Arab country has been locked in a civil war since late 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country and seized all northern regions including Sanaa.

