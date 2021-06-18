New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern receives COVID-19 vaccine

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Auckland.

Ardern said the vaccine was “easier than getting the flu jab”, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I never wanted to be among the first, but I also wanted to be a role model,” she said.

“I’m choosing to be vaccinated at this point in order to play my role in demonstrating that I consider it to be absolutely safe, but also really critical to keep others safe,” the Prime Minister added.

A plan for vaccine rollout for New Zealand’s general population was announced on Thursday.

New Zealanders aged over 60 will be offered a vaccination from July 28 and those aged over 55 from August 11.

“Our vaccination program is ahead of plan, with nearly one million doses administered and operating at 107 per cent of the target,” Ardern said, adding every eligible New Zealander will have the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of the year.