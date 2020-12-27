New Zealand reports 16 new Covid-19 cases

Wellington, Dec 27 : New Zealand reported 16 new coronavirus cases in the past four days at the border, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

The Ministry’s last media statement on the Covid-19 case numbers was on December 23, reports Xinhua news agency.

There had been an average of around four cases per day during the four day period, it said in the statement issued on Sunday.

There was no new community infection but there was one historical case from seven months ago now confirmed, said the statement.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is currently 50 and the overall infection tally stood at 2,128, with 25 deaths.

The total number of tests processed in the country by laboratories to date reached 1,394,812, it is said.

Over the New Year holiday break, the Ministry is reminding all citizens to keep each other safe and to keep on contact tracing.

New Zealand is currently at Covid-19 Alert Level 1 with no restriction on gatherings.

