Newborn dies due to lack of ventilators at a government hospital

No case has been registered in connection with the incident yet

By Mansoor Updated: 19th September 2020 1:20 am IST
Source;Google; Representational image

New Delhi: A newborn died allegedly due to the unavailability of ventilators at a government hospital here after which angry relatives confined a nurse to a room for some time, hospital sources said.

They said the baby was born prematurely at the Delhi government-run hospital in Malviya Nagar on Thursday and had to be referred to a central government-run hospital in Lutyens’ Delhi as the previous facility lacked ventilators.

The baby died at the central government-run hospital hours later, following which angry relatives of the newborn confined the nurse of the state-run facility to a room for some time.

A police officer said a team was sent to the hospital following PCR calls over the alleged confinement of the healthcare worker.

No case has been registered in connection with the incident yet, the officer said.

Source: PTI
