4 May 2020, Mon
Newborn girl found abandoned in UP’s Shamli district

Posted by Qayam Published: May 04, 2020, 3:31 pm IST
Muzaffarnagar: A newborn girl was found abandoned in a wooded area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bantikheda village on Monday, police said.

The girl was found by villagers and later handed over to police. The baby has been admitted to a government hospital in Shamli district, they said.

Police are trying to trace the baby’s family.

Source: PTI

