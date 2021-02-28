Newborn screening important for diagnosing, treating deformities: Neonatologist

Hyderabad: All expecting couples want their newborns to be healthy and free from deformities. The expecting mothers are extremely careful and take every precaution to ensure their babies are normal.

According to Dr. C V S Laxmi, the Chief Consultant Neonatologist of Princess Asra Hospital, Deccan College of Medical Science, Newborn screening helps to find out illnesses and deformities in infants. If diagnosed early, the treatment of such illnesses or deformities becomes easy.

Dr. C V S Laxmi says some of these illnesses are treatable and if treated early, the infant – boy or girl – can lead a normal life as a grown-up.

A review of the data of Sandor Specialty Diagnostics at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad shows that at least 2 percent of newborns are afflicted with one of the seven commonly prevalent deformities.

Another data of the same lab indicates that 10 percent of newborns are ‘positive’ to the transferrable deformities of their parents.

Dr. Laxmi further says the New Born Screening includes Metabolic (Genes) status, ears, eyes, and heart tests. The goal of these tests is to diagnose any deformity in the infant and treat it.