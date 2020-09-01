Newly married kidnapper says he did so as he had no money

Hyderabad: Hariprasad, a driver, was the main accused among the six persons who were arrested by the police for kidnapping a business person, reportedly told the cops that he committed the crime to manage his financially strained married life. With no money, the accused found it difficult to run his household.

So, he hatched a conspiracy to kidnap a random person and demand ransom. To execute his plan, he colluded with his other friends and explained to them about the plan. As they were also in need of money, they agreed to his plan.

The Cyberabad police have arrested six persons on Monday who were involved in kidnapping a business person on the night of August 27.

S Ramakrishna Raju, owned a chemical industry at Nacharam when he was on the way to work from his house at Kompally the accused kidnapped him for a ransom.

The victim was threatened with the toy pistols and took him into their vehicle. He was blindfolded and was taken to the house of another accused at Medchal where they administered B-Complex through a syringe, said police.

The police also said that the kidnappers threatened Raju by telling him that he was administered poison, and will not get an antidote unless he accepts to pay Rs 4 crore ransom. He was given a week and let go, but the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The accused then targeted the businessman, Ramakrishna Raju (complainant) who had a chemical company named Sri Vishnu Chemicals at Nacharam. The second accused Mohan then started following the movements of the complainant.

On the night of August 27, when he was returning home taking the road near Kompally underpass, the accused men parked their car on the street and blocked his movement, said the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar.