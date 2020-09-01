Newly married kidnapper says he did so as he had no money

By Nihad Amani Updated: 1st September 2020 7:00 pm IST

Hyderabad: Hariprasad, a driver, was the main accused among the six persons who were arrested by the police for kidnapping a business person, reportedly told the cops that he committed the crime to manage his financially strained married life. With no money, the accused found it difficult to run his household.

So, he hatched a conspiracy to kidnap a random person and demand ransom. To execute his plan, he colluded with his other friends and explained to them about the plan. As they were also in need of money, they agreed to his plan.

The Cyberabad police have arrested six persons on Monday who were involved in kidnapping a business person on the night of August 27.
S Ramakrishna Raju, owned a chemical industry at Nacharam when he was on the way to work from his house at Kompally the accused kidnapped him for a ransom.

READ:  Vegetable prices go up after incessant rains in the state

The victim was threatened with the toy pistols and took him into their vehicle. He was blindfolded and was taken to the house of another accused at Medchal where they administered B-Complex through a syringe, said police.

The police also said that the kidnappers threatened Raju by telling him that he was administered poison, and will not get an antidote unless he accepts to pay Rs 4 crore ransom. He was given a week and let go, but the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The accused then targeted the businessman, Ramakrishna Raju (complainant) who had a chemical company named Sri Vishnu Chemicals at Nacharam. The second accused Mohan then started following the movements of the complainant.

READ:  Ganja worth Rs 95.60 lakh seized in Kothagudem

On the night of August 27, when he was returning home taking the road near Kompally underpass, the accused men parked their car on the street and blocked his movement, said the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close