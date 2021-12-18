Newly-wed woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Updated: 18th December 2021
Hyderabad: A 24-year-old newly-wed woman died by suicide in Serilingampally which falls under the jurisdiction of Chandanagar police station. It is alleged that she took the extreme step over marital issues.

As per a New Indian Express report, the woman got married to a 32-year-old man Syed Hameed who works as a research analyst in Saudi Arabia in August.

After Hameed left for Saudi Arabia in the month of October, the woman became depressed. It is alleged that Hameed used to contact her rarely and avoid her messages too.

When she informed her parents about the behavior of her husband, they suggested not to break the marriage.

Chandanagar Circle Inspector Kastro has been quoted saying that the woman had sent a message before hanging herself from a ceiling fan. He has also been quoted saying that the woman’s parents alleged that Hameed used to avoid getting close to his wife physically.

