News clip in Main Hoon Na’s end credits has a crew member’s rant; internet in splits

Mumbai: Each day the internet has something new and quirky to offer. You never know who or what will be suddenly discovered and go viral. Now, fans of Farah Khan’s 2004 Bollywood debut as a director, Main Hoon Na, have discovered an interesting and hilarious detail from the movie.

If you are a fan too, then did you notice that the end credits of the film which has a newspaper clipping of Suniel Shetty actually has a crew member’s rant?

The clipping has the end credits of the film have a song called ‘Yeh Fizayein’ in which the entire cast came together to dance. The song was special because the entire cast and crew of the film were thanked for their hard work.

The person working on that section has written, “I seriously don’t know why I am typing this because no one is going to be able to read this through the camera but I guess I have no choice. You see the thing is that the colours don’t seem to match so I basically have to type this whole thing out. I am thinking of handing over this honourable job to my two hardworking colleagues, Vikram Gupta and Vaibhav Misra.”

The clipping also has the picture of former Army officer Raghavan Dutta played by Sunil Shetty in the film. The tweet was shared by Garvita. As soon as she posted it left netizens in splits. One of the users wrote, “Epic”. Another wrote, “Watch only desi video on this movie. Usme hai iske baare mae.”

check out the tweet here:

Things I wake up for/to… pic.twitter.com/E3oePKp9gW — Garvita (@grrrvita) July 23, 2021

People on social media were tickled on making the discovery. “Whoever wrote this deserves a special award. It’s hilarious. LOL,” wrote one. “He/she worked for the Net salary only,” tweeted another.

Main Hoon Na was 2004’s second-highest grosser after Shah Rukh’s other big release of the year, Veer Zaara. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao in the lead roles. Released in 2004, it had received a lot of love from the audience.