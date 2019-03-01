S Korean President bats for ‘new Korean Peninsula regime’

Seoul: Amid the breakdown of the Hanoi summit in Vietnam, South Korea outlined its vision for its region on Friday, batting for a “new Korean Peninsula regime”.

“The coming 100 years will differ from the past in quality. We will push ahead with a bold transition toward a new Korean Peninsula regime and prepare for unification,” South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said during a ceremony at Gwanghwamun.

Elaborating further, Moon said, “The new Korean Peninsula regime refers to the order of the coming century in which we will take on a leading role. Working together with the people and with North Korea as well, we will create a new order of peace and cooperation,” reports Yonhap News Agency.

He put forth that a “permanent peace regime” would be established, saying, “We will establish a permanent peace regime without fail on the basis of our unwavering will, close ROK-U.S. coordination, a settlement in North Korea-U.S. talks and support from the international community.”

Expectations were high from the now-concluded second summit between North Korea and the United States at Hanoi. However, the two-day meeting ended abruptly on Thursday after the sides failed to reach an agreement to chart out the future steps towards the denuclearisation of North Korea – as promised by the reclusive state during the first US-North Korea summit in Singapore last year.

North Korea sought partial relief in sanctions at the summit in Vietnam, according to Pyongyang’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho. The United States, however, has reiterated its stand to ease sanctions once complete denuclearisation is reached.

