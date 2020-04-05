Newspapers do not transmit coronavirus: Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress party leader and former MP K. Vishweshwar Reddy on Sunday the coronavirus would not be transmitted through newspapers.

He said that he had begun to read newspapers for the last three days to send out the message that newspapers would not transmit coronavirus to human beings. He made this disclosure in his tweet on his official twitter handle.

He also said that he used to read online editions of various newspapers till recently. He, however, said that he was keeping the newspapers in his microwave oven for one minute before reading them. Reddy also posted a video of his newfound interest.

He said that any kind of virus-like HIV, HCV, Influenza and Hepatitis C viruses would die due to the impact of microwave rays. He did not stop here.

He said that there was a need to encourage newspaper reading as it was the source of livelihood for several newspaper delivery boys during the ongoing lockdown.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.